DGCA suspends licence of SpiceJet pilot for a year

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended the licence of a SpiceJet pilot for runway excursion while landing at Shirdi airport.

According to the authority, the pilot, whose licence was suspended for a year, was operating SpiceJet aircraft Boeing B737 which was involved in a serious incident.

The aviation watchdog also found that the pilot had failed to exercise due caution and take corrective measures resulting in a runway excursion.

"Preliminary investigation carried out by DGCA revealed that the final approach was unstabilised and aircraft touched down late and such an unstabilised approach resulted in runaway excursion," read a DGCA order. (ANI)

