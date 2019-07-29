DGCA suspends license of 2 SpiceJet pilots

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license of two SpiceJet pilots in connection with an accident a Mumbai-bound flight met with on July 1.

Their license has been suspended for a period of one year and they are also required to undergo corrective training.

The aviation watchdog found that the duo had failed to exercise due caution and take corrective measures resulting in a runway excursion.

SpiceJet flight SG-6237 (Jaipur-Mumbai) was involved in an accident while landing at Mumbai airport.

"Preliminary investigation carried out by DGCA revealed that the final approach was unstabilised and aircraft touched down with high speed at approximately 1600 m from the runway. 27 threshold and such an unstabilised approach resulted in runaway excursion," read a DGCA order. (ANI)

