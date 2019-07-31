DGCA suspends license of 2 SpiceJet pilots

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday suspended licenses of two SpiceJet pilots for runway excursion while landing at Surat.

SpiceJet flight SG-3722 (Bhopal-Surat) was involved in a serious incident while landing at Surat, DGCA said in its order.

The aviation watchdog also found that the duo had failed to exercise due caution and take corrective measures resulting in a runway excursion.

"Preliminary investigation carried out by DGCA revealed that the final approach was unstabilised and aircraft touched down late with high speed and such unstabilised approach resulted into runway excursion," read a DGCA order. (ANI)

