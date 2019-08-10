DGCA suspends licenses of two SpiceJet pilots

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license of two SpiceJet pilots, who were involved in the runway overrun while landing the aircraft at Mumbai airport.

The licenses of the two SpiceJet pilots have been suspended for a period of one year, reads the suspension letter issued by DGCA.

The flight (SG-6248) was operating from Coimbatore to Mumbai on July 2, 2019, when it overshot the runway while landing.

According to the DGCA, the aircraft touched down late at approximately 4,462 feet from the runway threshold and resulted in a runway overrun. (ANI)

