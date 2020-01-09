DGCA takes action against two pilots of Go Air involved in 'serious incident'

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended two pilots of Go Air involved in a "serious incident" at Bengaluru on November 11 last year while operating flight G8-811 (NAG-BLR).

DGCA has suspended the Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorization (FATA) held by the commander for a period of six months and the licence held by the co-pilot of three months from the date of the incident.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the crew lost visual reference at about 50 feet, however, they continued to land which is in violation of requirements laid down in pars 4.6.5 of CAR Section- 8, Series- C, Part I.

DGCA issued a show-cause notice to the Commander and the Co-pilot of the flight to submit the explanation on the lapses brought out. Both of them accepted their mistake In writing. (ANI)

