DGCA warns of action if officials partake in engagement where they have 'conflict of interest'

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): India's civil aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked its officers to avoid their engagement in any official matter wherein their interests are involved.
In a letter, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said the officers should not engage in any deliberations or spot checks to avoid "conflict of interest".
"Avoidance of conflict of interest is a principle
of good governance. Instances or DGCA officers participating in meetings/spot checks have come to notice in which this golden rule has been given a go-bye," the letter reads.
The DGCA said no official shall "partake in any official engagement where he or she has a conflict of interest," in any circumstances.
The aviation regulator has said the violation of the instructions will attract "severe action" under provisions of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964.
"The officer will be responsible for self-disclosure and non-adherence shall be dealt with in terms of related provisions of Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964," DGCA Director (Administration) Chandra Shekhar wrote. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:24 IST

