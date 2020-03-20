DGCI gives test license to 18 companies to conduct COVID-19 tests

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given test licence to 18 companies including international and private companies to conduct coronavirus (COVID-19) tests in India.

To name a few, some of these companies include--Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Zydus Healthcare Ltd, Medsource Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Cosara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd etc, an official informed to ANI.

On Wednesday, ANI had reported about Roche Diagnostics and Biomerieux, the two international companies approached DGCI to conduct COVID-19 tests in India.

"Lot of companies have approached us. Only few of them could fulfil the parameters. Since these are the test licence, first we will do assessment. Then only, we will provide to our laboratory technicians in India," said the official requesting anonymity.

There is a panic among the citizens due to the increasing scare of COVID-19 as the virus has infected 195 people and claimed four lives. (ANI)

