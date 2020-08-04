DGCI nod for Apheresis machine to extract blood plasma in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Goa has made a new breakthrough in its plasma therapy for critically ill COVID-19 patients after Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) gave its approval for using Apheresis machine to extract blood plasma, said Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane.

"With DGCI's permission for using the Apheresis machine to extract blood plasma, Goa has made a new breakthrough in its plasma therapy for critically ill COVID patients," Rane tweeted.

"With this significant development, we are moving forward head on to tackle the menace of this virus," he added.

Goa has so far reported 1,809 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)