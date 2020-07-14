DGGI arrests four persons on charges of GST evasion worth Rs 33.5 cr

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) arrested four persons on charges of GST evasion of Rs 33.5 crores in Bhopal on Monday, an official said.

Among the arrested include director and CEO of SOM Group of Industries.

Hand sanitisers valued at Rs 187 crore were cleared without issuing invoice or payment of GST during the lockdown period, the official added. (ANI)

