Lt Gen Paramjit Singh (File photo)
Lt Gen Paramjit Singh (File photo)

DGMO designate Lt Gen Paramjit Singh likely to be first Deputy Army Chief (Strategy)

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Director General Military Operations (DGMO) designate Lt Gen Paramjit Singh is likely to be elevated as the first Deputy Army Chief (Strategy) soon after he takes charge of the new post.
Lt Gen Singh is currently the GOC of Nagrota based 16 Corps.
The officer will be taking over as the DGMO from October 15 and will be looking after Army operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeastern states along the borders with both China and Pakistan, Army sources told ANI on Sunday.
The General Officer, who is from the Special Forces regiment of the Army, is also likely to be elevated to the new position of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), they said.
The post is being created as the part of restructuring of Army headquarters by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.
As per plans, the new office of Deputy Chief (Strategy) will be looking after the two directorates of Military Operations and Military Intelligence.
"The combining of the two new offices will help the Indian Army to synergise the working of the two directorates which are headed by two different Lt Generals at the moment. This will help in making the ground operations more effective," sources said.
The Defence Ministry has approved the restructuring of the Indian Army Headquarters under which over 200 officers would be sent out of army headquarters to field formations while new offices would be created for strategic communication.
The force is also preparing itself for creating new fighting formations known as Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) to fight new generation wars. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:09 IST

Highest ever 49,29,121 e-returns filed in a single day on August 31: CBDT

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The Income Tax (I-T) Department has made history with the highest ever jump in the e-filing of income-tax returns (ITRs). An all-time high of 49,29,121 ITRs was filed in a single day on August 31, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:58 IST

'10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minute': Delhi CM launches dengue,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday kickstarted his government's 10-week mass awareness campaign against dengue and chikungunya by inspecting his residence for stagnant water, which can spread such mosquito-borne diseases.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:49 IST

Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Bhagat Singh Koshyari for being...

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday congratulated senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari on being appointed as the newly appointed Governor of Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:38 IST

India condemns forced conversion of two Sikh girls in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Condemning the forced conversion of two Sikh girls in Pakistan, India on Sunday asked Imran Khan-led government to take immediate "remedial action" against the growing menace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:36 IST

207 youths join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): To mark the entry of 207 well-trained soldiers into the Indian Army's Ladakh Scouts Regiment, a parade was held here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:33 IST

Bihar: Former ward councillor shot dead outside his house in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Former Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) ward councillor Nageshwar Rai was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants near his house in Chitragupta Nagar here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:32 IST

People from different faiths march to protest abduction of Sikh...

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): People belonging to different faiths and communities took out a march here on Sunday to protest abduction, forceful conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl to a Muslim man in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:18 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Cong announces candidate for Hamirpur Assembly bypolls

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Congress on Sunday announced Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for Hamirpur Assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:17 IST

Abrogation of Article 370: Naqvi flags off bike rally to Kashmir...

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday flagged off a bike rally to Kashmir to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 and spread the message of 'Ek Vidhan, Ek Samvidhan.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:10 IST

AirAsia flight aborts take-off as stray dog enters runway at Goa Airport

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): A Delhi-bound AirAsia flight had to abort take-off after Air Traffic Control spotted a stray dog on the runway at Goa airport on Sunday, the airline said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:08 IST

Sitaram Yechury demands judicial set up for people excluded from...

Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury demanded a Judicial set up for people who were excluded from the final National Register for Citizens (NRC) list, instead of moving Foreigner Tribunals.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:02 IST

Bengaluru: 9 thousand coconut used in making of 30 feet...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 1 (ANI): With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, people are showcasing a variety of beautifully crafted idols of the Elephant God Ganesha.

Read More
iocl