DGMO designate Lt Gen Paramjit Singh likely to be first Deputy Army Chief (Strategy)

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Director General Military Operations (DGMO) designate Lt Gen Paramjit Singh is likely to be elevated as the first Deputy Army Chief (Strategy) soon after he takes charge of the new post.

Lt Gen Singh is currently the GOC of Nagrota based 16 Corps.

The officer will be taking over as the DGMO from October 15 and will be looking after Army operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeastern states along the borders with both China and Pakistan, Army sources told ANI on Sunday.

The General Officer, who is from the Special Forces regiment of the Army, is also likely to be elevated to the new position of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), they said.

The post is being created as the part of restructuring of Army headquarters by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

As per plans, the new office of Deputy Chief (Strategy) will be looking after the two directorates of Military Operations and Military Intelligence.

"The combining of the two new offices will help the Indian Army to synergise the working of the two directorates which are headed by two different Lt Generals at the moment. This will help in making the ground operations more effective," sources said.

The Defence Ministry has approved the restructuring of the Indian Army Headquarters under which over 200 officers would be sent out of army headquarters to field formations while new offices would be created for strategic communication.

The force is also preparing itself for creating new fighting formations known as Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) to fight new generation wars. (ANI)

