Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday complimented his officials for busting a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module.
On January 16, Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module and arrested a total of five terrorists. With this, the Police claimed to have averted a major terror attack planned on 26th January.
The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR VK Birdhi and SSP M Haseeb Mughal.
The team also interacted with police personnel at Nigeen Police Stations.
Arms and ammunition were also recovered. (ANI)
DGP Dilbag Singh compliment Srinagar Police for busting JeM terror module
ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:32 IST
