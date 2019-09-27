DGP grants in-situ promotion to 41 non-gazetted officers of J-K Police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday granted in-situ promotion to 41 non-gazetted officers and promotion to nine NGOs of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
