DGP reviews security situation in Awantipora

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Thursday reviewed the crime and security situation in Awantipora.

He directed the Police officers to take stringent action against the elements found involved in unlawful activities.

"The DGP exhorted upon police officers to focus on quality crime disposal while dealing with law and order and counter-insurgency operations," read a statement from Police.

The DGP said that J&K Police has a big challenge to fight militancy and maintaining of law and order in the Union Territory and added that due attention should be given to other crimes and prevention of criminal activities (ANI)

