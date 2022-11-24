DGPs, heads of CPOs discuss greater coordination between North-East states

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 23 (ANI): The director generals of police (DGPs) of the northeastern states, along with regional heads of 12 central agencies and officials of ministry of home affairs participated in a conference on Wednesday.

The 27th Conference of DGPs and heads of Central Passport Organisations (CPOs) of the North-East was organised at Agartala on Tuesday and Wednesday, jointly under the aegis of Intelligence Bureau/Ministry of Home Affairs and Tripura Police.

The conference was inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha who set the tone of the conference by laying stress on greater coordination between the North-East states in dealing with existing security challenges, according to an official statement.



Highlighting the focus of the government of India on development in the North-East, the chief minister noted that peace and security were imperative for development. The Governor of Tripura, Satyadeo Narain Arya, presided over the valediction proceedings and urged all agencies to work together in national interest.

Working with the mission objective of resolving all prevailing challenges in a discrete time-frame, the participants deliberated on issues ranging from insurgency, capacity building of Police units to meet security challenges, disrupting drug-trafficking networks, impact of developments in Myanmar and other border issues and security requirements of the Act East Policy of the government.

The Conference stressed on enhanced coordination between various states as well with central agencies. Deliberations at the conference led to a range of specific recommendations on these issues. Participants will pursue these recommendations for implementation in their respective states. (ANI)

