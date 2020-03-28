DGSMC set up food shelters to help needy amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Delhi Gurdwara Sikh Management Committee (DGSMC) has set up two temporary food shelters in the national capital to help the needy people amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The food shelters have been set up in Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology at Rajouri Garden and in a school at Loni Road.

"The committee has been distributing the food for needy people for days. But as the demand is increasing, we have set up two food shelters in the city -- one at Rajouri Garden and at Loni Road," DGSMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI.

He said that the committee is providing the shelters of doctors and nurses.

"We are providing shelters for nurses and doctors. On the demand of RML Hospital, we have provided shelter in Rakabganj Gurdwara. On the demand of Lady Hardinge Medical College, we are providing 40 rooms in the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib," he said.

"We are providing 40 rooms of Gurdwara Nanak Piao for Safdarjung hospital and AIIMS," he added.

We are providing food packets to local government and they are passing to the needy ones keeping social distancing in mind, Sirsa said.

He stressed that committee has constituted the panel comprising elected members of DGSMC who are providing list of the people who need raw food material and we are delivering these packets to the homes of people.

"The elected members of the committee are providing the list of people who need raw material. We are making packets filled with 10 kg of flour, 3.5 kg of rice and pulses to distribute among the people. We have made a system for this process," Sirsa further said.


