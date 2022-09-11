Dhami expresses grief over death of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

"The Chief Minister has prayed to God to give place to the holy soul at his feet. He said that the death of Swamiji is an irreparable loss to the Sant Samaj and the entire nation," Dhami tweeted.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences over the death of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati ji, Shankaracharya of Sharda Peeth of Shridwarka. Along with enriching India's cultural and religious traditions, he also worked for social welfare. My heartfelt condolences to all his followers. Peace!," tweeted Singh.

On Sunday, Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur.



He died of a minor heart attack and breathed his last at 3:50 in the ashram. The funeral of Shankaracharya will take place on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his deep condolences over the demise of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharda Peeth.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the demise of Shankaracharya and said that his work dedicated to the propagation of Sanatan culture and religion will be remembered.

"Received the sad news of the demise of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati ji of Dwarka Sharda Peeth. His work dedicated to spreading Sanatan culture and religion will always be remembered. I express my condolences to his followers. God bless the departed soul. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The existence of Shri Dwarka-Sharda Peeth and Jagatguru Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Peeth, revered Swami Shri Swaroopanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, is an irreparable loss to the saint society. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and strength to the bereaved Hindu society to bear this sorrow. Peace!."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the passing away of Pujyapada Jyotishpeethadhishwar and Dwarka Sharadapeethadhishwar, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Swaroopanananda Saraswati Ji is sad. He always showed the way to follow the path of righteousness and truth. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Respectfully submitted." (ANI)

