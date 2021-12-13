Dhami, Khattar, Sawant among CMs present in BJP ruled states CM conclave in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant are among the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled Chief Minister's which met at BJP CM Conclave in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu were also seen present at the conclave.



BJP had organised a CM conclave in Varanasi, on the day of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the CM's and Deputy CM's of BJP ruled states.

Prime Minister inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Prime Minister's vision was also to ensure that all heritage structures be preserved during the course of the development of the project. This foresight came in handy when, during the process of destruction of the old properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered. (ANI)