Dhami to attend NITI Aayog Governing Council meet

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog to be held in New Delhi on August 7.

The Chief Minister will be in Delhi for the purpose.

The agenda points of the meeting of Chief Minister NITI Aayog include the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in school education and higher education and the implementation of schemes related to urban administration.

According to an official statement, Dhami has discussed department-wise on various issues related to the agenda on the subjects to be placed before the NITI Aayog.



"The policies and centrally funded schemes laid down by NITI Aayog are made equally in view of all the states of the country," he said.

In this, he told the need to focus on making a separate policy for the Himalayan states keeping in mind their ecological and geographical point of view.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special faith in Lord Kedarnath as well as other Dhams of the state. During his Kedarnath Yatra last year, he described this third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand. Keeping this in mind, the road map for the development of the state is being prepared.

"This year more than 30 lakh pilgrims have come in Chardham Yatra, the movement of pilgrims and tourists will increase further in future, for this, development of infrastructure facilities at major places connected with the Yatra route, tunnel parking for streamlined traffic. Planning is necessary for the interest of the state. This will help in meeting the challenges of the future in a better way," the Chief Minister said.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister will also present his side in the meeting on the issues related to the sensitivity of the state from the point of view of the disaster, efforts to promote the economy along with the ecology of the state from the point of view of the environment. (ANI)

