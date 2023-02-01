Dhanbad fire: CM Hemant Soren announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], February 1 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday, announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the family members of those who died in the Dhanbad fire incident that killed 14 people.

"The state government has directed to give a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh rupees to the family members of the people who died in Dhanbad's Ashirwad apartment and other accidents in the past. Instructions have also been given to the district administration to provide proper treatment and other facilities to the people injured in the accident," Soren tweeted.

He also informed that state Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta would go to Dhanbad to take stock of the situation.

"Disaster Management Minister Mr @BannaGupta76 ji will go to Dhanbad to get information about the current situation and relief work," he tweeted.

Earlier, Hemant Soren had expressed his condolences over the deaths in the fire incident.

"The death of people due to fire in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment is extremely heart-wrenching. The district administration is working on a war footing and providing treatment to those injured in the accident. I am looking into the whole matter myself," tweeted Soren.

He further said that the authorities are working to provide quick medical treatment to the injured.



"May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the difficult times of grief. Everything possible is being done to provide quick medical treatment to the injured," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also condoled the loss of lives in the devastating fire at a Dhanbad apartment and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next-of-kin of the dead and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in Dhanbad. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the PMO tweeted.

PM Modi also announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 each has also been sanctioned for the injured in the incident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the fire in Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Earlier on Tuesday, as many as 14 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in an apartment in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. The 14 deceased included 10 women, three men and one child. Other than them, as many as 12 people were also left injured after the incident.

Regarding the incident, SSP Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar said that several people had gathered in the apartment for a marriage function.

"The cause of the fire is still not known. We're focusing on the rescue. The injured were shifted to the hospital," he said. (ANI)

