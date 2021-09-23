Dhanbad judge case: Jharkhand HC shows dissatisfaction over CBI's pace of investigations

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted a progress report on the alleged murder of Dhanbad Additional District Judge (ADJ) Uttam Anand. The High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the agency's investigation and said that the delay in the matter was affecting the morale of the judicial officers.

During the hearing in the Court, advocate Dheeraj Kumar said, "Expressing disappointment over the progress report filed by the CBI, the Jharkhand High Court asked the CBI to expedite the investigations as the delay in resolving the case has lowered the morale of judicial officers."

In the last hearing, the Court had directed the zonal director of CBI to appear in the Court. Today, the Zonal Director appeared before the Court through video conferencing and informed about the progress of the case.

"The CBI zonal director informed the court that CBI team is working on the case and all suspects are being interrogated thoroughly. The CBI also informed the Court that it is trying to find out whether the judge was hit by the auto-rickshaw intentionally, or it was an accident. All aspects are being taken into consideration," Dheeraj Kumar told ANI.



The agency has submitted a progress report before the court and informed the judge about the incident. "All four reports conclusively suggest that the judge was intentionally hit," CBI informed the court.

Further, CBI sources told ANI that, "The agency has engaged four different forensic expert teams in connection with alleged Dhanbad judge murder case. CCTV footage, 3D analysis of crime footage, crime scene recreations were examined by four forensic teams."

The investigating agency is also taking digital and scientific help to expedite the alleged murder case.

"The report from DFS Gandhinagar on the brain mapping and narco analysis are being examined. The investigation on the motive and conspiracy is on," sources said.

The Supreme Court took up the case on its own on July 30. The case was then handed to the CBI, which took over August 4. (ANI)

