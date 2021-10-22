Dhanbad Judge Death Case: CBI has disappointed again, investigation at same pace, says Jharkhand HC

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 22 (ANI): While hearing the Dhanbad Judge death case, Jharkhand High Court on Friday said that the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case is at the same place where it was earlier.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Justice Ravi Ranjan and comprising of Justice Sujeet Narayan said, " the CBI has once again disappointed. Investigation pace is at the same place where it was earlier".

During the hearing, the Jharkhand High Court had verbally instructed the CBI director to appear through video conferencing. The CBI counsel requested to reconsider this instruction to which the court verbally said that it will see it next week.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for October 29.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday has filed a charge sheet before a special court in Jharkhand in connection with Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand, who was allegedly mowed down by an autorickshaw.

The case has been registered under Sections 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and 34 (Common Intention). Further investigation is underway.

Uttam Anand was an Additional District Judge posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was allegedly murdered after being mowed down by an autorickshaw in July this year. Two people involved in the alleged killing were arrested by Jharkhand police, and the vehicle used for the crime was seized.

On August 19, CBI submitted a progress report of probe into the death of Dhanbad additional session judge Uttam Anand in a sealed cover in the Jharkhand High Court.

The Supreme Court had also taken a suo motu cognizance of the alleged killing of ASG Anand. (ANI)