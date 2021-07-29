Dhanbad judge death: Jharkhand HC takes suo motu cognizance, says case is sensitive, needs to be investigated

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): As the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the alleged broad-daylight killing of a Dhanbad district judge, Jharkhand Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan said that the reason behind the step upholds the sensitivity of the case and the matter needs to be investigated properly.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjan said, "A judge has been killed. Whether it is an accident or murder we need to find it. It is a very sensitive case and hence the court has taken suo moto cognizance. The investigation is underway and two accused have also been arrested. The Investigation will follow all the important points and we will examine them from different angles."

"The courts want the Investigation to be done properly, it is the main purpose," he added.



"The high court sought details from the police and the state government. Special Investigation Teams (SIT) is being constituted. An assistant director-general (ADG) level officer will head the SIT. Initially, the Superintendent of Police, Dhanbad was heading the SIT, now a headquarter level SIT will investigate. The High court will monitor the case," he added further.

This comes a day after Additional District Judge Uttam Anand posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was killed after being hit by a vehicle, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Anand was taking a morning walk when a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police.

As per the police, initially, the body could not be identified. However, later, Anand's family approached the police following which the body was identified. No one was arrested in connection with the case so far, it added.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mayur Patel said, "An investigation is being done regarding today's incident. Different teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. Whatever points have come to the fore will be taken into consideration while investigating the case." (ANI)

