Dhanbad judicial officer's killing: 2 held, SIT formed

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): 2 people involved in the killing of the Additional District Judge posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand have been arrested, and the auto used for the crime has also been seized.

The accused, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma, have also confessed to the crime.

"Based on facts that came up during investigation and CCTV footage, 2 people and auto involved in the crime were identified. Two people - Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma, have been arrested and the auto has also been seized from their possession. They've confessed to the crime," Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Ops) informed.

Additionally, Homkar told ANI that an FIR has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (murder).

"Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by City Superintendents of Police (SP) Dhanbad, has been formed. Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have also been deputed to help them in the investigation. The probe is on under the supervision of Sr SP Dhanbad and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bokaro," he said.

"For further investigation, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (Ops) Sanjay Anand Lathkar. Further investigation will be done carefully. Action will be taken as per the further facts that come up," Homkar added.



Ramdev Lohar, the owner of the auto which was allegedly used in the killing said, "At around 3.30 am, I found that my auto was missing which I parked outside the house. I had reported the incident to the police. I have been called to the police station at 8 pm."

An Additional District Judge posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was killed after being hit by a vehicle, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Uttam Anand was taking a morning walk when a vehicle crushed him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad.

He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police.

As per the police, initially, the body could not be identified. However, later, Anand's family approached the police following which the body was identified.

No one was arrested in connection with the case so far, it added.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mayur Patel said, "An investigation is being done regarding today's incident. Different teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. Whatever points have come to the fore will be taken into consideration while investigating the case." (ANI)

