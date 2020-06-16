Dhankar demands enquiry after video shows unclaimed bodies being disposed of in WB

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday demanded an enquiry by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate into case of unclaimed bodies being disposed off in the state.

Last week, a viral video from Kolkata was being circulated on social media that shows some decomposed bodies being dragged into the van.

"There were viral videos in which bodies were dragged. This is a very serious matter. Today, I had a meeting with the KMC Commissioner Vinod Kumar and have sought him the detailed report on the overall lapse under the provision of KMC for disposal of dead bodies," Dhankar told ANI.

"Even the state government is applying diversion tactics to divert by saying the video of dead bodies are fake as they were not COVID-19 patients. I appeal to the Chief Minister that this is the time we should apologize publicly for this kind of gross activity taking place in our state. Even there needs to be a thorough enquiry by the National Human rights Commission to bring out the truth," he said.

Earlier, Dhankar had said that he has sought an urgent update from the state home ministry over the same.

"Anguished at disposal of dead bodies Mamata Banerjee - with heartless indescribable insensitivity. Not sharing videos due to sensitivity. Have sought an urgent update. In our society, dead body is accorded highest respect-rituals are performed as per tradition," he tweeted.

On the other hand, Kolkata Municipal Corporation administrator and former Mayor Firhad Hakim had stated that it cannot be bodies of COVID-19 patients as dead bodies of coronavirus patients are burnt at a specific burning ground at Dhapa.

He also stated that earlier unidentified bodies were disposed of at Dhapa, but post the COVID-19 outbreak, unidentified bodies are cremated elsewhere. (ANI)

