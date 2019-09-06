Dhanoa asks IAF personnel to maintain high vigil

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Friday asked IAF personnel to maintain "very high level of vigil and preparedness" to ensure the ground defence of the airbases against the backdrop of intelligence inputs about terrorists planning to carry out a Pathankot-style attack.

Dhanoa was speaking at the two-day-long Commanders Conference at Western Air Command here.

"The Chief of Air Staff made a special mention to maintain a very high level of vigil and preparedness to ensure the ground defence of our air bases in the backdrop of the existing security scenario," an official release said.

Pakistan leadership has been making irresponsible and provocative remarks over the repeal of Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The discussions during the meeting were focused on critical analysis of operational preparedness and training including "measures to enhance high serviceability of our combat assets".

Addressing the commanders, Dhanoa emphasised on the need to maintain a very high level of operational orientation and preparedness.

He laid stress on the upkeep of operational infrastructure and continuous orientation of human resources for a smooth transition of the IAF into a potent aerospace power. He appreciated the rapid response and professionalism of the Western Air Command in the successful surgical operations. (ANI)

