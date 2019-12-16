Dhanoa refutes reports claiming IAF lacked operational data link during Balakot airstrike
ANI | Updated: Dec 15, 2019 22:50 IST
<p>Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal (retd) <a href="/search?query=BS Dhanoa">BS Dhanoa</a>, who headed the Air Force at the time of <a href="/search?query=Balakot airstrike">Balakot airstrike</a>, on Sunday refuted reports that claimed there was an absence of operational data link during the strike.<br />Speaking to ANI here on sidelines of an event, Dhanoa said that news reports about jets going incommunicado were false. <br />"To say that Sukhoi-30 went air-borne and couldn't talk to anybody is a false statement," he said.<br />The former IAF chief also said that it is wrong to claim that there was no communication between the Army and the Air Force during the airstrike. <br />"Similarly to say that Army and Air Force don't have communication is a wrong statement. We have joint air defence centre. Air Force is a network-enabled force," he said. (ANI)<br /></p>