Dhanteras brings glow back to markets

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The golden aura of jewellery market across the country was almost back after a lull of around nine months, with happy faces discussing and trying out new ornaments on Thursday, all thanks to Dhanteras.

Pinning hope on the coming wedding months as well, jewellers across the country said that most of the business, as compared to last year, is back.



"After lockdown people were little resistant in coming to the retail stores, but now things are getting back to normal. The effect of COVID-19 was anticipated, but now 80 per cent business is back. There has been so much negativity in people's life due to the ongoing COVID-19, now people need a reason to celebrate," said a jeweller from Delhi.

He added people, who delayed their wedding in March-April, are now getting married. "Also, now that the size of the wedding gathering has been reduced, people are willing to spend more on jewellery. I feel the market will do better this wedding season than last year."



In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, owner of a prominent jewellery chain said the enthusiasm of customers seen on this Dhanteras is motivating for the jewellers.

"We recently reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown. The markets are picking up as people are coming back after a long time. There is an enthusiasm among the customers because of the festive season and that gives us hope," said the owner.





Customers said they couldn't have missed out on the day as buying metals, especially gold and silver, is considered auspicious on Dhanteras.

Pawan Teer of Ludhiana said that he came to market after a while to buy silver because it is considered auspicious.

"Buying silver on Dhanteras is auspicious, and that's why I'm here to buy some, hoping it will bring me good luck," said Teer.



Chirag Patanwari from Vadodara also echoed the sentiments and said his purchase will bring prosperity in life.

In Dehradun, which saw a huge turnout in markets, the local administration ensured people followed the COVID-19 protocols.

S S Negi, Station House Officer (SHO) of Dehradun city kotwali, himself stepped out and urged the shoppers to follow social distancing and wear masks, through loudspeakers.

"We have instructions from higher authorities to ensure people followed the COVID-19 protocols," said the SHO.

Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district was also decorated ahead of Diwali. (ANI)

