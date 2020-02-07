Dharamshala researcher distribute pills to help prevent coronavirus

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Tibetan Medical Institute in Dharamshala is distributing a type of pill, that one requires to wear around his or her neck, claiming that it can prevent people from Coronavirus and other contagious diseases.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Tenzin Yeshi, a researcher at Men-Tse-Khang, Tibetan Medical Institute in Dharamshala said, "We all know that there is an outbreak of coronavirus in China and in many other countries. It is spreading very fast. These pills act as a protective shield against the virus."

"This medicine is not to be taken orally but one has to wear it around the neck and this pill is wrapped in a black cloth and sealed by five different threads, which symbolized five elements," said Dr Yeshi.

"It has a strong smell, a strong aroma which protects the individual from the contagious disease. It also helps to improve the immune system," he added.

"We believe that this pill works on preventing other contagious diseases also," he added. (ANI)