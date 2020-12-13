Dharmapuri: Four killed after lorry rear-ends vehicles, search underway for missing driver

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13 (ANI): At least four people were killed and several injured at the Dharmapuri Toppur Highway on Saturday after a lorry carrying cement bundles rammed into as many as 10 vehicles.

The Toppur Police is investigating the accident and a search is underway for the driver of the vehicle, who is absconding.



The incident took place in the evening after several vehicles were parked on the highway due to an accident that had taken place earlier in the day. The lorry, headed to Salem from Andhra Pradesh, lost control and rear-ended the vehicles.

Several people also suffered injuries and have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

District Collector Karthika visited the spot after the incident. (ANI)

