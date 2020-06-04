Dharmendra Pradhan calls for responsible steps to achieve global energy stability

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday held a discussion through video conference with Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo, where they discussed on recent developments including global energy markets amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"The discussions between Pradhan and Barkhino focused on current developments in global energy markets and crude oil price trends in the midst of COVID-19-induced challenges and in the run-up to the OPEC meetings later this month," read an statement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Pradhan highlighted the need for producing and consuming countries to take responsible steps in the coming days to enable the revival of fragile economic situations globally.

"He noted that gradual economic recovery is expected which will revive oil growth and thus care should be taken not to upset the fragile balance between supply and demand achieved so far," read the statement.

Pradhan stressed on OPEC's role in stabilising oil markets and agreed to work in close collaboration with OPEC countries for India's energy security and also for global energy stability in the current challenging environment, it said.

Barkindo has invited Pradhan to take part in the 8th OPEC International Seminar which will be held in Vienna on June 16 and 17 in 2021.

Both sides have agreed to hold the India-OPEC high-level dialogue in July through DVC. (ANI)

