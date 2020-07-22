Dharmendra Pradhan, CEA discuss establishing integrated steel hub in eastern India

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) KV Subramanian, officials from Steel Ministry and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) on Tuesday.

The roadmap for establishing an integrated steel hub in eastern India was discussed in the meeting, held through video conferencing, according to the Union Minister.

"This will drive economic growth of the region, generate large scale employment for the youth and contribute to making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

"Initiatives taken and deliberated on the future roadmap around enhancing exports, value addition, improving quality production, import data management and steel clusters," Pradhan further said. (ANI)

