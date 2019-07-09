New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, chaired a meeting of 'Task Force for Closing the Skills Gap in India', here on Monday.
Launched in October last year, Dharmendra Pradhan and the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum had launched the taskforce.
The goal of the task force is to address the challenges and opportunities emanating out of Industrial Revolution 4.0 and strengthen co-operation between Oil PSUs and the World Economic Forum to groom future leadership. (ANI)
Dharmendra Pradhan chairs meeting of Closing the Skills Gap in India Task Force
ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:03 IST
New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, chaired a meeting of 'Task Force for Closing the Skills Gap in India', here on Monday.