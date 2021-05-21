Dharmendra Pradhan dedicates to the public augmented ICU ventilators of SAIL for Covid patients

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Minister of Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday dedicated to the public the augmented ICU Ventilator facilities at Ispat Post Graduate Institute (IPGI) and Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) at Rourkela, Odisha for treatment of Covid patients.

According to a press release, the IPGI and SSH Complex was dedicated to the nation by the President on March 21. The virtual event was also attended by the Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, Odisha Health Minister NabaKisore Das, MP from Sundargarh Jual Oram, MLAs from the area, Chairperson and CEO of SAIL Soma Mondal, and Senior Officers of the Ministry of Steel and SAIL.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that patients from different places in and around Rourkela as well as neighboring states had started availing the OPD facilities at SSH. Keeping in view the steep rise in the number of critically ill COVID patients in the region during the second wave of the pandemic and realizing the urgent need for oxygenation and assisted ventilation, it was decided to operate a 60 bedded COVID ICU facility.

Subsequently, it was decided to upgrade the facility to a 100-bedded ICU. The Minister said that this upgraded ICU facility is a significant addition to the healthcare infra in the region and will bolster Odisha's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister said that our steel companies have been putting their might to combat the deadly Covid pandemic, both in Odisha as well as nationally. The capacity of the testing facilities for RT-PCR has been enhanced from the initial 60 per day to about 550 now and work is in progress to increase it to about 1,000 per day within a short time.

Pradhan said that ensuring availability of masks and consumables like medicines, regular and massive sanitization in Plant and Township and other commensurate measures including the use of PA system for creating awareness have also been taken.

He said that a concerted effort by all stakeholders of the society to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is the need of the hour. Calling for stepping up efforts towards testing, treating, and vaccination, Pradhan urged SAIL to take up vaccination of all its stakeholders, including contract employees and residents in the vicinity of plants.

Pradhan also said that since April 21, RSP has been constantly supplying the life-saving LMO which is dispatched from RSP to various states of the country including Odisha. Extra thrust has been given on ramping up production and dispatch of liquid medical oxygen from the RSP.

Internal use of gaseous oxygen in the plant has been rationalized and necessary systemic modifications have been made to ensure round-the-clock dispatch of liquid medical oxygen from the plant, he added.

Pradhan expressed happiness that as per the direction of Hon'ble Prime Minister, RSP is in the process of setting up a jumbo 500 bedded hospital with piped gaseous oxygen supply directly from the plant with ventilators and other associated facilities. (ANI)