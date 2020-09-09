Dharmendra Pradhan expresses gratitude to PM Modi, Goyal for resuming special trains for migrant workers

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for announcing special trains for the migrant workers to return to their workplaces.

The Ministry of Railways has initiated three pairs of special train services starting from September 12. These trains will run on Puri-Ahmedabad, Puri-Gandhidham, Puri-Okha routes.

The above-mentioned trains will be running in addition to the Shramik specials and special trains already under operation.

Pradhan, in a tweet, said, "Thanks PM Narendra Modi ji for prioritising the needs of Odisha and Piyush Goyal for acceding to my request of running additional trains from Odisha for the convenience of migrant Odias wanting to travel back to their places of livelihood, including Ahmedabad and Surat."

"3 pairs of special train services starting September 12 on Puri-Ahmedabad, Puri-Gandhidham, Puri-Okha routes in addition to the Shramik specials and special trains already under operation will further ensure safe transport of people travelling to re-join work in different states," read his subsequent tweet.

Earlier, Pradhan wrote to Goyal, for the resumption of "Shramik Special" trains from Odisha to Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, for migrant workers to return to their workplaces. (ANI)