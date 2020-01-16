Dharmendra Pradhan expresses grief over train accident in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): BJP leader and minister of Petroleum and natural gases, Dharmendra Pradhan expressed pain over train accident in Odisha on Thursday.

"Pained to learn about the accident of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express in Cuttack. Relieved that no lives have been lost in the mishap. Rescue operations are underway and all efforts are being made to ensure the safety of passengers. Pray for the early recovery of those injured," read his tweet.

Five coaches of an express train derailed near Salagaon on Thursday. The accident occurred when Lokmanya Tilak Express hit a good train at 7 am in the morning. (ANI)

