Dharmendra Pradhan holds meeting of National Biofuel Coordination Committee

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting of National Biofuel Coordination Committee on Monday.

At the meeting, Pradhan discussed ways in which biofuel industry can help the country in stepping-up its fight against COVID-19, as per information provided by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Attendees of the meeting were seen observing social distancing norms as advised by the government to check the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

