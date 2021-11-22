Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates centres for nano technology, Indian Knowledge System at IIT Guwahati

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited IIT Guwahati and inaugurated the state-of-the-art Centre for Nanotechnology (CNT) and Centre for Indian Knowledge System (CIKS), along with two hostels at the Institute.

As per a press release of the Ministry of Education, Pradhan also released a book on NEP 2020 implementation at the institute. Dr Ranoj Education Minister of Assam and MP Queen Oja were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan congratulated IIT Guwahati for achieving excellent rankings in various international and national ranking systems and appreciated the efforts of IIT Guwahati for creating an ecosystem for research and education as well as focusing on the overall development of the northeastern region.

He also said that IIT Guwahati has to play an important role in areas like, disaster management, biodiversity-based research, green energy development, strengthening knowledge-based economy and driving entrepreneurship among the students.

Pradhan called upon the students and faculty associated with the institute to synergize technology and knowledge to create a vibrant ecosystem of solution-centric innovation.



He said, "In this era of an interconnected world, the centre for nanotechnology at IIT Guwahati will host a number of CoEs, incubators and state-of-the-art research laboratories for advancements in multi-disciplinary research and education in the areas of healthcare, nano-bio-materials, micro/nanoelectronics, and energy."

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his convocation speech in 2020 had suggested IIT Guwahati to set up a Centre for Indian Knowledge System, and expressed happiness that the same has been established in quick time for preserving, documenting and sharing ancient and traditional Indian knowledge.

Pradhan said that Srimant Sankardev was a great scholar who gave new thought and shape to civilisation and humanity.

"The glorious Ahom culture, the mighty Brahmaputra, the blessed land of Ma Kamakhya and greats like Lachit Borphukan should serve as an inspiration for students at IIT Guwahati," he added.

The Minister also highlighted that during the COVID-19, innovation and technology aided us with PPT kits, helped us with development and production of vaccine and represented the resilience of this country.

"Institutes like IIT Guwahati have to play an important role in leveraging innovation for societal good," he added. (ANI)

