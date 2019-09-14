Dharmendra Pradhan taking oath to discard single-use plastic at the event on Friday in Bhubaneswar. Photo/ANI
Dharmendra Pradhan taking oath to discard single-use plastic at the event on Friday in Bhubaneswar. Photo/ANI

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 'Seva Saptah Karyakram' to mark PM Modi's birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:11 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated 'Seva Saptah Karyakram' to mark 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.
At the occasion, the minister took an oath with hundreds of people and appealed them to discard single-use plastic for the betterment of the environment.
"Launched the Statewide #SevaSaptah campaign in Bhubaneswar to celebrate the birthday of PM @narendramodi. Urged our karyakartas to serve the society, poor & marginalised and also work towards water conservation and sensitising people to discard single-use plastic," Pradhan tweeted.
During his speech at the occasion, Pradhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that if 125 crore people will take a step forward, the country will march towards development. During the 'Seva Saptah' we all must take a step forward to help others in need, help in keeping our surroundings clean and help in conserving water."
Pradhan further appealed to people of Odisha to observe the week-long campaign as a social festival for the betterment of the society and people at large. The campaign will continue till September 20.
The Union Minister distributed a number of aids for assistance to differently-abled people like hearing aids and wheelchairs.
Pradhan flagged off dozens of ambulance vans to reach out every district for the free health check. Along with it, a blood donation camp has also been started.
BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi, Odisha Leader of Opposition Pradipta Nayak and several senior leaders of state accompanied Pradhan at the event. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:22 IST

Odd-even scheme in Delhi by Kejriwal govt is a 'political...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said that the announcement of the odd-even scheme by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "political gimmick" as the assembly elections in the national capital are inching closer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:17 IST

Amit Shah's call for Hindi as national language triggers row

New Delhi (India) September 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call to culturally unify India with Hindi as it's national language on Saturday triggered a row when some opposition leaders trained guns on him demanding to reconsider his appeal as it "poses a danger to the national unity".

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:11 IST

Air Force Record Office completes 80 years

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The Air Force Record Office (AFRO) on Saturday celebrated its 80th anniversary of formation with ceremonial fervour at Subroto Park here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:09 IST

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari terms Kejriwal's decision to implement...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to reconsider his move to roll out 'odd-even' again in November this year in the national capital and termed the scheme as "a gimmick."

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:23 IST

Lucknow: CM Yogi, other ministers to take part in a leadership...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with a few ministers from his Cabinet, will attend a leadership development program at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here tomorrow, according to sources in the party on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:20 IST

India to offer 1,000 PhD fellowships to ASEAN students at IITs

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In a major step to boost relations with Asean countries and increase people-to-people ties, the Government has decided to offer 1,000 Ph.D. fellowships to ASEAN students at IITs in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:19 IST

Karnataka: 5-foot-long rat snake rescued from police station

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A five-foot-long rat snake was on Saturday rescued from Jayanagara police station in Shivamogga city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:16 IST

Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Priyanka

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to discuss the Congress government's initiatives in the state and prevailing economic situation in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:32 IST

Jai Ram Thakur thanks Centre for allotting land for state guest house

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday thanked the Centre for granting land for the construction of state guest house in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:25 IST

'Shocked', no FM has made such 'insulting remark' on inflation, says Cong

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday termed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments on inflation as "shocking" and accused the BJP-led government of lacking a "vision" to put the country's economy back on track.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:17 IST

Sanjay Jaiswal appointed Bihar BJP chief, Satish Poonia to head Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The BJP on Saturday appointed its lawmaker and chief whip in Lok Sabha, Sanjay Jaiswal, as the President of its Bihar unit while it decided to give the reigns of party affairs in Rajasthan to a young face by appointing Amber MLA Satish Poonia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:06 IST

Bihar: Scuffle breaks out between lawyer, DTO over vehicle...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between an advocate and the District Transport Officer (DTO) near Muzaffarpur court complex over the checking of the vehicle documents.

Read More
iocl