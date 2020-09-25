Dharmendra Pradhan invites US companies to engage in developing gas infrastructure in India

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday discussed 'Strategic Energy Partnership' during video conferencing with Kenneth Juster, the US Ambassador to India, and invited the US companies to engage more intensely in developing the gas infrastructure in India.

Informing about the same in series of tweets, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that, the Minister also reviewed the strategic petroleum reserves' cooperation initiated in June this year.



"Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan had a discussion through VC with Kenneth Juster, the U.S. Ambassador to India on India-U.S Strategic Energy Partnership.

The U.S. Ambassador to India recognized that the energy component is emerging as a key constituent of the India-US strategic partnership," tweeted the Ministry.

"Minister Dharmendra Pradhan invited US companies to engage more intensely in developing the gas infrastructure in the country and reviewed the strategic petroleum reserves' cooperation initiated in June this year," it said in another tweet. (ANI)

