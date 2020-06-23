Dharmendra Pradhan, Jay Panda express happiness over SC's decision to allow Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court's nod to annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri.

"It is a matter of great happiness that Rath Yatra has been allowed. There were difficulties due to coronavirus. The Centre and the state government will ensure that all guidelines will be followed," Pradhan told reporters here.

Panda said that the apex court's decision today to permit annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri has come as a huge relief for 45 million Odiyas and millions of other devotees around the world.

"The state government's contention in the earlier Supreme Court ruling that public health could not be assured was always odd because just a few weeks ago, the state government has organised thousands of people to sing the anthem with social distancing. The Rath Yatra can also be done with same measures," he said.

"I am thankful to my colleague Sambit Patra who was among those who filed a review petition in the Supreme Court which has permitted Rath Yatra only at its main site in Puri Infront Jagannath Temple and nowhere else," the BJP leader said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that the apex court is only considering conducting the yatra in Puri and not anywhere else in Odisha.

The apex court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The top court today pronounced the order after hearing a batch of intervention applications seeking modification of its earlier order of staying the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court, while disposing of the pleas filed in the matter, noted that the State can stop the yatra or festivities if they feel it is going out of hand and added that it was aware of the situation and has passed the order accordingly. (ANI)

