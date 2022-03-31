Dharmendra Pradhan launches over 1 lakh internship opportunities for youth, eyes 100 million in next 3 years

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched over 1 lakh internship opportunities for the youth through the All India Council For Technical Education internship portal and said there should be an aim to provide 100 million internship opportunities in the next three years "for boosting the employability of youth".

"As we prepare the roadmap for India @ 2047, the year India will complete 100 years of independence, we must work together and aim to provide 100 million internship opportunities in the next 2-3 years for boosting employability of youth and building a more productive economy," Pradhan tweeted.

Calling the step a "welcome beginning", the Minister said that the industry should "aim to provide internship opportunities to all".



"NEP 2020 emphasises linking industry with academic institutions to make youth future-ready. 1 lakh plus internship opportunities is a welcome beginning but our academic institutions & industry should aim for providing internship opportunities to all," Pradhan tweeted.

The Minister encouraged the industry to diversify the internship opportunities.

"I am happy that the industry today is recognising the need for apprenticeship, skilling and re-skilling. I also encourage the companies present here and the industry to diversify internship opportunities, including in humanities and new emerging technologies," he tweeted. (ANI)

