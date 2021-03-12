Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to Matangini Hazra in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday joined citizens across the country in celebrating 75 years of Independence and paid tribute to revolutionary Matangini Hazra, who participated in the freedom struggle.



Pradhan will also accompany Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari when he files his nomination as the party's candidate from Nandigram today for the state assembly elections set to begin on March 27.

Meanwhile, celebrations are also taking place across other parts of the country, including a 'padyatra' that will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

