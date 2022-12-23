Dharmendra Pradhan presents book 'India: The Mother of Democracy' to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday presented the book 'India: The Mother of Democracy' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book prepared and published by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is an evidence-based account of the origins and ideals of Indian democracy.

Prof. Raghuvendra Tanwar, Chairperson, ICHR, and Prof. Umesh Ashok Kadam, Member Secretary, ICHR, Dr Subhas Sarkar and Dr Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh were also present there.



The book is an attempt to showcase the democratic ethos ingrained in India since the dawn of civilisation.

In 1947, when India achieved independence, a commitment was made to providing a democratic model of governance to its citizens.

The country's Constitution, which was implemented on January 26, 1950, laid the foundation for a democratic republic. India's commitment to upholding the democratic principles enshrined in the country's Constitution sets it apart from its South Asian neighbours.



China, for example, has been rocked by massive protests against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s decades-long misrule, Pakistan continues to live under the threat and sway of Pakistani generals, Sri Lanka has plunged into a deep economic crisis owing to mismanagement and corruption, and opposition to Myanmar's military coup in 2021 has seen many citizens imprisoned or sentenced to death.

India, however, is thriving due to its deeply ingrained democratic underpinnings, which provide the drive and direction to take the right calls under all circumstances.

From a Panchayat election for selecting a village chief to elect the Prime Minister of the country, all three tiers of Indian governance have elections on a periodic basis.

The Election Commission of India, an autonomous constitutional body, has successfully organised elections across the country. This is no easy feat considering India had nearly 900 million eligible voters in the 2019 general elections.

India has been regarded as one of the world's most successful electoral democracies.

In addition to parliament and the electorate, there are other equally important institutions, including the judiciary and a free press, which provide checks and balances to the functioning of the country.

The Indian democratic system guarantees the right to free speech and expression. It is a system where different interests and ideas are contested amicably.

It is said that democracy and economic success go hand in hand. India would be a prime example. India is making large strides in fields across the spectrum today.

India's democratic system, which is adopting progressive social and economic principles, continues to draw in businesses and people. (ANI)

