Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Jaishankar's help to repatriate 18 Odias stranded in Dubai

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): In another case, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his personal intervention in the release and repatriation of 18 people belonging to Odisha, who were stranded in Dubai for the past four months.

He has requested Jaishankar to facilitate their early repatriation to India.

"...a set of 18 Odias working in Dubai being stranded without basic essentials like food and salary for the past four months. I am given to understand that these 18 people are working in an EXIM company whose owner is reportedly from Chennai. These stranded Odias from the Ganjam district of Odisha have released a video seeking repatriation and payment of their legitimate rules. I am further given to understand that the CGI, Dubai has already established contacts with these people in distress and assured them of necessary assistance," a letter dated July 15 by Pradhan to the External Affairs Minister reads.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Pradhan has urged Jaishankar to personally intervene in the matter on humanitarian grounds to ensure the immediate rescue of Indian nationals stranded in Dubai.

"I would personally urge your kind attention and intervention in the matter on humanitarian grounds to ensure that the distress of these persons is mitigated and they are facilitated with early repatriation to India," Pradhan said in the letter.

Similarly, last month, Pradhan had written to Jaishankar seeking his intervention in the release and repatriation of 10 people from Odisha, who were held captive by their employers in the Persian Gulf country.

Taking prompt action in the matter, the External Affairs Ministry helped in bringing back the stranded Odisha migrant workers from Dubai.

Later, Pradhan had thanked his cabinet colleague, S Jaishankar, for his intervention into the matter. (ANI)

