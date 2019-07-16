Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan / External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo)
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan / External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo)

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Jaishankar's help to repatriate 18 Odias stranded in Dubai

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 02:01 IST

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): In another case, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his personal intervention in the release and repatriation of 18 people belonging to Odisha, who were stranded in Dubai for the past four months.
He has requested Jaishankar to facilitate their early repatriation to India.
"...a set of 18 Odias working in Dubai being stranded without basic essentials like food and salary for the past four months. I am given to understand that these 18 people are working in an EXIM company whose owner is reportedly from Chennai. These stranded Odias from the Ganjam district of Odisha have released a video seeking repatriation and payment of their legitimate rules. I am further given to understand that the CGI, Dubai has already established contacts with these people in distress and assured them of necessary assistance," a letter dated July 15 by Pradhan to the External Affairs Minister reads.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Pradhan has urged Jaishankar to personally intervene in the matter on humanitarian grounds to ensure the immediate rescue of Indian nationals stranded in Dubai.
"I would personally urge your kind attention and intervention in the matter on humanitarian grounds to ensure that the distress of these persons is mitigated and they are facilitated with early repatriation to India," Pradhan said in the letter.
Similarly, last month, Pradhan had written to Jaishankar seeking his intervention in the release and repatriation of 10 people from Odisha, who were held captive by their employers in the Persian Gulf country.
Taking prompt action in the matter, the External Affairs Ministry helped in bringing back the stranded Odisha migrant workers from Dubai.
Later, Pradhan had thanked his cabinet colleague, S Jaishankar, for his intervention into the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 02:32 IST

Woman dies during clash over filling up water in Andhra's Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): A woman died during a clash with another woman over filling up water from a public tap.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 01:10 IST

Members of AIMIM, CPM, CPI, NC vote against NIA bill

New Delhi, July 16 (ANI): The six members who voted against the bill to amend the NIA Act in the Lok Sabha on Monday belong to four political parties - AIMIM, National Conference, CPI-M and CPI.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:28 IST

Forty years after retirement, IAF man donates over Rs 1 cr to...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): It is rightly said that you can take the soldier out of Army but you cannot take the Army out of the soldier. Meet 74-year-old CBR Prasad, a retired airman who has donated almost entire savings of his life to the Ministry of Defence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:22 IST

Members raise demands about new, pending roads, seek return of...

New Delhi, July 15 (ANI) Members of Lok Sabha on Monday raised demands about pending and new road projects in their constituencies with many of them demanding that Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) should be brought back to Road Transport and Highways Ministry from Finance Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:01 IST

Telangana, AP to receive moderate rains in 48 hours

Hyderabad [Telangana], July 15 : Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness moderate rains in the next 48 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:57 IST

Fuel supply issue with IOCL has been resolved: Air India

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Air India (AI) on Monday informed that the issue pertaining to the supply of fuel by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) was resolved after the intervention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:54 IST

IndiGo flight with 180 passengers makes emergency landing at Goa airport

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): An IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad with around 180 passengers on Monday returned to Goa airport due to some technical snag, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:50 IST

Security forces apprehend NSCN (IM) area commander in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Assam Police apprehended self-styled Maj Anok Wangsa, Area Commander, Longding-Charaideo-Mon regions of the insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:43 IST

Rishikesh's Lakshman Jhula shut for public

Rishikesh (Uttrakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid protests by locals, the nearly century-old Laxman Jhula bridge in Rishikesh, was closed for pedestrians on Sunday after a ban was imposed on vehicular movement earlier.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:30 IST

Maharashtra: Cong MP raises questions over less representation...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai on Monday said that Muslims have very less representation in the committees constituted by the party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:26 IST

Dassault Aviation signs MoU with Skill Development Ministry for...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Dassault Aviation on Monday signed an MoU with Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to create a new vocational training program of "Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter" under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) project and its implementation, t

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:25 IST

Goa: Chandrakant Kavlekar appointed Agriculture Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): Days after being inducted into the Goa cabinet, rebel Congress MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was appointed as Town and country Planning Ministers.

Read More
iocl