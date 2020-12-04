Dharmendra Pradhan stresses on need to develop synergies between natural gas producing, consuming nations

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said we need to develop greater synergies between natural gas producing and consuming nations to seize the opportunities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Gujarat has set an example with a 25 per cent share of natural gas in the primary energy mix vis-a-vis 6.3 per cent at the national level. We are adapting the Gujarat model in several states across the country," he added.

The Union Minister yesterday tweeted, he shared his views on finding new market principles and mechanisms, including delinking LNG markets from oil markets, addressing rigidities in LNG marketing structures for expanding the global demand for LNG.

"Also, stressed about developing greater synergies between natural gas producing and consuming nations to seize the opportunities presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and also promote greater use of natural gas for a decarbonised and sustainable world," he added. (ANI)

