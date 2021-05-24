Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi, Dr Harsh Vardhan for approval of oxygen plants in 8 Odisha districts

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Minister of Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for sanctioning PSA oxygen plants in eight districts of Odisha through the PM Cares fund.

"Thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Union Health Min. @drharshvardhan ji for the approval to establish PSA oxygen generation plants in another 8 districts of Odisha through the #PMCaresFund," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

He said that these plants are to be set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Baleswar, Bhadrak, Balangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Nayagarh and Subarnapur districts of Odisha.

The Union Minister also said that the Government of India is in the process of setting up PSA oxygen generation plants at Angul, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Malkangiri and Sundargarh through PM Cares Fund to boost the availability of medical oxygen in Odisha.

"To further boost emergency care for #Covid19 patients in Odisha, PSUs of @PetroleumMin are establishing captive PSA oxygen generation plants at 7 districts--Bargarh, Khordha, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur and Rourkela," he added.

He further thanked PM Modi and Dr Harsh Vardhan for their assurance of setting up PSA plants at Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada, while adding that he had sought their intervention for establishing oxygen generation plant in each district of Odisha.

"A captive medical oxygen generation plant in every district of Odisha will strengthen Odisha's fight against #Covid19 and also help the state prepare better for emerging health challenges. #IndiaFightsCorona #OdishaFightsCorona," he added. (ANI)