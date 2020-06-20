Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi for connecting 4 districts of Odisha to Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting 4 districts of Odisha - Ganjam, Bhadrak, Bolangir and Baleshwar along with the states of Bihar and Jharkhand to 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan'.

In a tweet, Pradhan said, "I thank PM Narendra Modi for connecting 4 districts of Odisha - Ganjam, Bhadrak, Bolangir & Baleshwar along with the states of Bihar & Jharkhand to 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' & focusing on the overall development of Eastern India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on Saturday through video conferencing.

This Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan with a duration of 125 days, will work in mission mode and involve focused implementation of 25 categories of works or activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The Prime Minister in his speech credited workers for giving him the idea of starting this scheme.

The launch of the event was attended by Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and CM Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot. (ANI)

