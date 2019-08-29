Dharmendra Pradhan to lead business delegation from energy sectors in Moscow

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be in Moscow for two-day beginning today where he will lead a business delegation from oil and gas as well as steel sectors.

This will be Pradhan's first overseas' visit since he assumed office.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Pradhan and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will review cooperation in the energy sector in the run-up to the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vladivostok to participate in the 5th Annual Eastern Economic Forum as the Chief Guest and the 20th Annual Bilateral Summit between the two countries during the first week of September.

The discussions will focus on further strengthening bilateral energy cooperation, including in oil and gas, steel and coal sectors. The Indian steel sector is exploring ways to ensure raw material securitization for its stakeholders.

Pradhan will also meet the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and the Presidential Plenipotentiary to the Far East of Russia to discuss the follow-up on the collaborative activities identified by Indian companies during their visit to Far East Russia earlier this month.

Pradhan and Novak will participate in an Energy Dialogue with Russian and Indian Oil and Gas and Steel companies. (ANI)

