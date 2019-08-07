Dharwad rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed for 3 more days

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Dharwad district administration has extended the holidays of schools and colleges for three more days in view of incessant rains in the area.

"Holidays for schools and colleges extended for three more days in Dharwad district due to continuous rain," Dharwad district collector Deepa Cholan announced on Wednesday.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in many districts of Karnataka and the situation might take a turn for the worse in the coming days.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places in parts of Karnataka over five days.

Strong winds with speed reaching up to 50 kmph were also predicted by the IMD. (ANI)

