Dhatwalia appointed principal spokesperson of government
ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:19 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The government on Monday appointed KS <a href="/search?query=Dhatwalia">Dhatwalia</a> as its principal spokesperson.<br /><a href="/search?query=Dhatwalia">Dhatwalia</a>, who was Principal DG, Training and Research, has been posted as Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau.<br />He replaces <a href="/search?query=Sitanshu Kar">Sitanshu Kar</a>, whose term was extended by the government for six months in March this year.<br /><a href="/search?query=Dhatwalia">Dhatwalia</a>, who is a 1984 batch IIS officer, will continue to hold additional charge of DG, IIMC, New Delhi, an order of Information and Broadcasting Ministry said.<br />It said that Ira Joshi, Principal DG, News Services Division of All India Radio, shall also hold additional charge of Principal DG, DPD, New Delhi.<br />The order said that Satyendra Prakash, DG BOC (Bureau of Outreach and Communication), New Delhi, shall also hold additional charge of Press Registrar, RNI, New Delhi. (ANI)<br /></p>